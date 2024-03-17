Nigerian duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were instrumental in Fulham’s dominant 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

While Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz stole the show with a brace, Iwobi and Bassey put in stellar performances to secure all three points for the Cottagers at Craven Cottage.

This defeat is a major setback for Tottenham’s Champions League aspirations.

A win would have placed them above Aston Villa in fourth, but now they find themselves two points adrift.

For Fulham, the victory brings an end to a demoralising run of seven consecutive Premier League defeats against Tottenham.

It also reignites their hopes of securing European football for the first time since the 2010/11 season.

Other matches

Substitute Luke Berry scored a dramatic late equaliser to salvage a vital point for Luton as they held Nottingham Forest to a 1-1 draw.

Chris Wood had put Forest ahead, but Berry’s 89th-minute strike ensured a share of the spoils.

Nigeria’s Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina did not feature for Forest in this match.

READ ALSO:

Also, Burnley boosted their survival hopes with a crucial 2-1 victory over Brentford.

This win marks their first Premier League triumph of 2024.

Frank Onyeka played for 59 minutes for Brentford, who remain precariously close to the relegation zone, just four points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town.

Burnley still have a significant climb ahead of them, sitting eight points from safety in 19th position.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

