The Nationwide League One (NLO) which is Nigeria’s third tier league has announced a partnership with lottery company, New Year Mega Lottery for the next four years.

The new deal was officially announced at a ceremony held Thursday at the Harris Hotel, Wuye in Abuja.

According to the league body, the four-year sponsorship deal is worth N964 million.

Growing NLO

Formerly known as the Nigerian Amateur League, the NLO is registered under the Nigeria Football Federation for the purpose of grassroot development across the country.

With over 300 semi-professional clubs across Nigeria competing yearly, the league serves as a platform to expose developing players to the elite ones while they compete for the Country’s FA Cup; which is the oldest competition.

Meanwhile, it has become a pathway through its regional competition system for many clubs to gain promotion to the Nigerian National League (NNL) with examples like Beyond Limits who are fresh winners of the Verragio Cup, Lagos based Madiba who leads one of the groups in the NNL.

The league has also been the talent hub in Nigeria since its inception as the several regional competitions have become the baseline for top clubs to poach talented underage players.

One of the prominent clubs in the NLO includes former Super Eagles’ player Seyi Olofinjana’s Imperial Club based in Ogun State.

What the sponsorship means to the league

Being a low-budgeted league system, most clubs are quite insufficient to compete at the highest stage which sometimes sees selling off their slot when promoted to moneybags.

During the unveiling, the head of corporate communications for the new sponsor, Obiorah Emmanuella, said the relationship with the NLO is to take talents off every street in Nigeria by sustainable league structures.

The partnership not only involves clubs but will also create jobs within the four-year duration of the deal.

Funding has become a major problem in setting up a club and some clubs which existed in the past are now defunct.

“Through this collaboration, we are also excited to connect with the future generation of football athletes at the grassroots level across Nigeria and help them grow.

“The company’s strong commitment to nurturing and empowering talents, fostering opportunities, and gratifying fans within its market are among the primary motivations for aligning with the NLO.

“I want to use this medium to urge other well-meaning Nigerians to get involved in the development of these laudable sports to enable the country to attain its expected height in world football,” she concluded.

The Chairman of the league body, Silas Agara, while commending the sponsors said the partnership was timely seeing that the country has been deficient of breeding organic talents in the past.

“On behalf of the board members and stakeholders of the NLO, I wish to officially welcome you to join us. We are truly delighted to have the New Year Mega Lottery come on board as our title sponsor,” Mr Agara, the former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, said.

He further added the sharing format of the sponsorship annually throughout the space of the four years.

“The sponsorship deal will run for four seasons and of Two Hundred And Forty-One Million Naira (N241, 000, 000) annually (both Cash and Value in kind). With the annual payment totalling the sum of N964, 000, 000, 00 (Nine Hundred And Sixty-Four Million Naira).

“We look forward to working with New Year Mega Lottery in growing and transforming our grassroots talents into global superstars worldwide.

“This sponsorship recognises NLO not just as a football body but also acknowledges our position as the league with the single-biggest football talent base in Africa.”

