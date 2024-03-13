Determined to reclaim its past glory in youth football, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has publicly advertised for applications to coach the National U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets. While Nigeria boasts the most U-17 World Cup titles (five), recent years have seen struggles.

Qualifying for the African Championships, let alone the World Cup has become a challenge. Many have criticised the constant recycling of coaches, advocating fresh perspectives. In line with these recent agitations, an England-based youth coach Chuks Akuneto has offered his expertise to help turn things round for Nigerian youth football.

A highly motivated UEFA A License holder, Akuneto, brings experience from coaching roles in India and England following a 15-year playing career across five countries. He believes he has the skills to unearth Nigeria’s next generation of superstars. Akuneto’s impressive CV highlights his “proven track record in player development” and his ability to design effective coaching programmes.

“My coaching methods,” he told PREMIUM TIMES from his base in England, “have enabled numerous players to progress through academies and into professional first teams.”

He further emphasises his leadership qualities, mentorship experience, and ability to collaborate within a team environment.

These skills, he argues, contribute to on-field success.

Akuneto was recently announced as the U-19 coach for English club Oldham Athletic, having previously coached Stockport County’s U-18s and serving as both Youth Team Manager and First-Team Coach at FC United of Manchester.

Throughout his career, Akuneto has displayed dedication and professionalism, qualities he promises to maintain if chosen for the Golden Eaglets job.

“With God’s will,” he said, “and considering the vision of the current NFF board, we can get it right. Our youth structure can be the best, but ultimately, the job decision rests with God.”

