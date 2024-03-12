Davidson Owumi is a well-known name in Nigerian football circles. He is a former star in the local league, a national team player, and one former footballer who has become better known for his administrative endeavours. Mr Owumi has administered teams like the famous Enugu Rangers and Warri Wolves and is the current CEO of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

He spoke with Premium Times during an NPFL match in Lagos on various issues surrounding the NPFL, including the past, present, and future aspirations of those running the league.

PT: Give us an overview of the league.

Owumi: Well, the league’s history is well-known to almost everybody. You understand that you need to get your history right. Three years ago, where was the league?

We are discussing indebtedness to referees, clubs, and everything else in this array. We came in last year as the IMC interim committee. And since then, we have set some standards for ourselves. The former minister, Sunday Dare, set up the things we must get done—call it now things that we must get done for the league to move. Visibility, sponsorship integrity of the league, public enlightenment, and club licensing. These were all criteria set for us, okay? And without being a judge, okay, you guys are in the media. You’re supposed to be the watchdog.

Now, you agree with me that, for now, there’s visibility in the league today. The league is on television. We have it on different platforms, terrestrial platforms, that is achieved.

Second, we have moved from the era of officials, clubs paying officials, to where we are today. Now, clubs don’t have anything to do with officials, okay? So, as I call it now, the league is financially okay.

We’ve moved up to about a N5 billion sponsorship package from nowhere. From nowhere below zero to N5 billion. Okay? And you want to talk about organisation. We cannot claim to be a paragon of knowledge, you understand, but so far, so good. You are supposed to be the judge looking at the indices. I’ve just listed the visibility of the league. Financial vibrancy, you understand?

And you look at the organisation itself, okay? Club licensing and private sector participation in the league. These are different indices. You’re supposed to judge whether the league is advancing or regressing. You understand you are supposed to be the judge.

So, when you look at these indices, is the league visible compared to what it used to be? First, do we have more money for private-sector participation in the league right now?

Officiating and things like that. Okay. And in terms of officiating, it is subjective. In those days, people did things with a lot of impunity. Okay. But now, any official who does anything wrong sees the door. We are trying our best to make sure that the league is moving in the right direction and trajectory.

Unfortunately, some clubs are still unprepared for where we are going because it is not easy to learn the use of the left hand in old age. With the incoming trend of having private sector-driven clubs, we can blend and form a mix between the old and the new. By so doing, we should be able to transform some of the old habits, you understand, into what we need to develop.

PT: How did the league body curb officiating challenges?

Owumi: Okay. It was a challenging decision to take because first of all, the remuneration of the referees is very key, you understand, to the successful operation of the entire league. And it has to do with economics. When you don’t pay your referees, you subject them; you open them up to different inadequacies and influences.

So, we came up with the idea that before any match, the referees are paid directly by our strategic partners. They are paid directly. We don’t have anything to do with the money. GTI, our strategic partner, pays the match officials directly through their private accounts. The clubs don’t have anything to do with it. They can’t be bought. We don’t have anything to do with it. By so doing, you see, and that money is already stashed in the bank.

There’s continuity. You won’t hear, ‘Oh, they didn’t pay this’? No, it’s already there. We make our budget; if our budget, for reference, is one billion for the year, the money starts there. Every week, we pay according to the individuals involved. So that’s a very sustainable system. It is free of corruption, you understand? And it’s also time-tested. That’s about the issue of the officiating itself. Okay, we are doing the best we can. If you look at officiating worldwide, there’s no such thing as perfect officiating.

Look at the AFCON; some people are complaining that the referee cheated. Do you understand? But what the developed footballing nations have been able to do is get the technology, the technological aspect of it—to go along with it.

Now, referees, like in the AFCON, if you make a mistake or there’s a call you did not pick, people there in the VAR will call your attention and say, my friend, go and take a review of this. Now, our referees don’t have that privilege, so once a mistake is made, they are left with just a few seconds to make vital decisions. Do you understand?

Very vital decisions. Oh, it’s a penalty; it’s not a penalty. Oh, he kicked the guy. So, with that split-second decision, they do not have the privilege of taking their time to go and review that thing. What we’re doing is we are driving towards where we now have our technological aids in terms of the VAR that can assist the referees.

So, if there is any controversial penalty or whatever it is given, we can stop and go back to the VAR to say, no, this one is not right. That will help to improve.

Premium Times: How are you going to get VAR into the league?

Owumi: Good. I’m sure you know how much the complete set of VAR costs. It’s going to run into millions, hundreds of millions. You understand? We’re just developing the league. We’ll get their cooperation from the NFF and partnership with the private sector. We might get access to a lower version of the VAR they are using now. Okay. Because there are lower versions that cost about $600,000. Okay, if we get to the extent where we can pick them, then we’ll bring them into the system. But for now, the VAR is not possible in Nigeria. For now. For now, because the cost is on the high side. Until we start getting good sponsors who can help us.

Unless the Federal Government, again with what the Super Eagles have done and the effect of football on the psyche of the average Nigerian for the one month of AFCON action, nobody talked about light or the naira.

The federal government can also take it upon itself to invest in this sector since it has to do with the youth. In that case, you understand that increasing employment for the youth is one thing that runs through the passion of every Nigerian. Suppose they can use it to get to the larger masses by investing stupendously in the industry. In that case, you understand, you bring it to the extent that if they say Sporting Lagos is playing, the whole place becomes just like the Moroccan league or something like that.

If you understand, we are driving to get to that extent very soon, whether it’s the Moroccan or Egyptian leagues. And I assure you that we’ll get to that very soon. What we’re doing now is like we’re just in a very elementary stage.

Premium Times: How will you get the clubs to be correctly structured?

Owumi: I’m looking forward to clubs like Sporting Lagos getting their mini-grounds. What are the mini grounds? The mini stadium can be branded to their tune. And that is why I told you that our joy is that a lot of the private sector clubs, privately owned clubs, are coming into the system, which makes it more business-oriented than the government. I hope they can sustain the private clause. If they can sustain their mood, you understand and build on it. Then, in the next three or four years, we should be dominating with many private-sector clubs in the league. And that will help us.

