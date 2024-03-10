The concluding matchday 24 fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) offered a mix of upsets and expected results across five centres on Sunday.

Three home wins and two draws were recorded in the five matches played, with a total of 11 goals scored.

However, the Southwestern derby witnessed a significant upset as Remo Stars’ unbeaten run came to an end.

Derby kings Remo Stars floored in Lagos

Going into their clash with Sporting Lagos at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Remo Stars boasted an impressive 14-game unbeaten streak in Southwestern derbies.

With this outstanding record, many expected the Sky Blue Stars to at least secure a draw against their Lagos rivals.

Unfortunately, their hopes were dashed as Sporting Lagos dominated, handing them a resounding 4-1 defeat.

This marks Remo Stars’ heaviest loss since March 2019, when they fell 5-2 to Enugu Rangers.

With the result from Sunday’s game, Sporting Lagos secured their second victory over Remo Stars, replicating their historic comeback win in last year’s Super Eight final at the same stadium.

Interestingly, their starting lineup featured two former Remo Stars players, Junior Lokosa and Godwin Odibo.

The match began with a bang. Just three minutes in, Odibo, seeking redemption perhaps stole the ball from a Remo Stars corner kick and initiated a counter-attack.

He was fouled in the box, leading to a penalty that Lokosa, another ex-Remo Stars player, coolly converted past Kayode Bankole.

This mirrored the first leg at Ikenne last year, where Remo Stars had to fight back from a deficit.

The visitors pressed for an equaliser in the 19th minute, but Ossy Martins’ strike was thwarted by Sporting Lagos captain Salawudeen Ali.

Sporting Lagos capitalised on Remo Stars’ frustration, doubling their lead through Pascal Durugbor nine minutes later.

However, Remo Stars found a lifeline just before halftime when Ismail Sodiq pulled one back in the 39th minute.

The second half offered little solace for Remo Stars. Their pursuit of an equaliser was thwarted by two further goals conceded within minutes of the restart.

Kehinde Philip scored a spectacular acrobatic effort in the 48th minute, restoring Sporting Lagos’ two-goal advantage.

Coach Daniel Ogunmodede responded with a double substitution, replacing Ossy Martins and Fabian Nworie with Adams Olamilekan and Okon Aniekeme.

Despite the tactical changes, Sporting Lagos remained in control. Kehinde Philip nearly grabbed a brace in the 57th minute, but his shot sailed just wide.

The final blow came in the 60th minute. Isaac Amor’s intended cross resulted in a goal due to a miscalculation by Kayode Bankole in the Remo Stars net, sealing their fate.

Drama in Aba

Enyimba secured a narrow victory over Doma United at Aba, with Chijioke Mbaoma’s late 88th-minute strike proving decisive.

The late goal scored by the Peoples’ Elephant was initially “wrongfully” flagged offside by the Assistant Referee (AR).

Referee Nura Abdullahi disallowed the goal following consultation with his AR.

Enyimba protested the decision which made the referee go and view the replay from the StarTimes broadcast and later award the goal.

Doma United FC protested the decision to award the disallowed goal and refused to continue the game.

Despite the visiting team’s refusal to continue the game, the referee saw out the time before blowing the final whistle afterwards.

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars defeated relegation-threatened Akwa United 3-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba.

This marked the second consecutive defeat for the troubled Promise Keepers.

Finally, Lobi Stars earned a valuable point away from home after drawing 1-1 with Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

