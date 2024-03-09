The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has released a 26-player roster for upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Mali, despite the team currently lacking a permanent head coach.

Jose Peseiro’s contract expired after the AFCON, and while Augustine Eguavoen serves as caretaker, uncertainty remains over a long-term replacement.

The squad features some familiar faces and two newcomers. Despite the head coach’s vacancy, there are notable returns for players like Wilfred Ndidi, Sadiq Umar, and Taiwo Awoniyi, who have all recovered from injuries that kept them from AFCON 2023.

Captain Ahmed Musa and AFCON MVP Troost Ekong (recovering from surgery) are absent.

Newcomers Benjamin Taminu and Gabriel Osho join the lineup, along with Nathan Tella and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who’ve received prior invitations. The matches against Ghana and Mali will take place in Morocco on 22 and 26 March.

26-man Roster

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Gabriel Osho (Luton FC, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff City, Wales); Benjamin Tianimu (Ihefu SC, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayspor, Turkey); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

