The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL Matchday 24 kicked off on Friday with Bendel Insurance defeating Gombe United 2-0 in Benin, while Rivers United will resume league action after their CAF Confederation Cup success.

There are four games on Saturday and five on Sunday.

The second stanza of the league so far

Enugu Rangers have been excellent in the second stanza and are on a five-match winning run that has seen them score six goals without conceding. The 15 points gained have seen Fidelis Ilechukwu’s team rise to third place on the table.

Abia Warriors recorded their first away win over Kano Pillars after 18 games, which was their first win over Pillars. Enyimba’s Chijioke Mbaoma has scored more penalties—six—than any other player in the league, and Gombe United’s defeat in Benin on Friday means the Savannah Scorpions are winless in their last seven games.

Remo Stars seek continued domination of southwest derbies

Remo Stars have reigned supreme in Southwestern derbies since joining the NPFL three seasons ago. Their unbeaten streak stands at 14 matches across four rivals. Now, they face a test at Onikan against Sporting Lagos, aiming to make it 15 straight.

Sporting Lagos won’t be a pushover. They’ve surged in the second half of the season, grabbing 10 out of the 15 points. This will be the fourth clash between the teams, with the record currently even: two wins apiece and one draw.

Adding to the drama, red-hot Remo midfielder Tochukwu Michael and Sporting Lagos’ striker Junior Lokosa will have something to prove to their former clubs in Sunday’s high-stakes showdown.

Other games

Another classic game for the weekend is in Port Harcourt between Rivers United and Kano Pillars.

Pillars lost their last home game against Abia Warriors last weekend, and the only thing on their mind will be to get the lost points back in Port Harcourt.

They have played 13 times in the last eight years, but unfortunately, Pillars have only ever picked up a point in Port Harcourt.

It will be a test of strength and experience for both teams. Meanwhile, Rivers United captain Nyima Nwagua will face his former club.

At the Enyimba Stadium in Aba, Enyimba will seek revenge against Doma United on Sunday. Their first meeting this season ended in a defeat with Daniel Daga, who’s currently on national duty, sent off by the referee.

The momentum garnered by Doma United in the first stanza has deserted them, as they are winless in their last seven matches. However, Enyimba has two wins in five games.

In Akure, former Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye will lead his Sunshine Stars’ team out and hope to do better than the point gained on the road against Heartland when they welcome Plateau United to Akure on Saturday.

Boboye won his first NPFL title with Plateau United in 2017.

In the last 11 contests, Sunshine Stars have four wins over Plateau United and six defeats.

Plateau United need all three points to usurp Lobi Stars at the top of the NPFL table.

In Ibadan, the Gbenga Ogunbote-led Shooting Stars welcome relegation-threatened Akwa United.

Akwa United had a bad day at the office on their last visit to the Southwest, losing via a last-minute goal to Sporting Lagos at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan.

There is pressure on the experienced Ogunbote, and he knows he can’t afford another defeat or draw in Ibadan.

NPFL matches on TV this weekend

Saturday, 9 March

Rivers United vs. Kano Pillars at 4 p.m.

Sunday, 10 March

Abia Warriors vs Lobi Stars at 2 p.m.

Enyimba vs Doma United at 4 p.m.

