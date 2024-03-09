Nigeria’s women’s U20 football team, the Falconets, kicked off their title defence at the 13th African Games in style; beating their Moroccan counterparts 2-0 in Cape Coast on Friday.

This convincing display sets the stage for an exciting tournament and sends a strong message to their rivals.

The reigning champions wasted no time asserting their dominance, securing both goals in the first half.

Chioma Olise opened the scoring in the 18th minute, followed by Ado Philomena Yina’s strike just before halftime to establish a comfortable lead.

Meanwhile, the men’s competition witnessed a different story.

Group A matches at the Accra Sports Stadium saw two tight encounters that ended in goalless draws.

READ ALSO:

The hosts, Ghana, faced off against Congo in a frustrating match where they missed several scoring opportunities.

Similarly, Benin and Gambia played out a tense and scoreless affair.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles lost their opening game 2-1 to Uganda on Friday.

The focus shifts back to the women’s tournament on Saturday, with two exciting fixtures on the horizon.

Tanzania will battle Uganda, while Ghana looks to bounce back against Ethiopia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

