Nigeria’s U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles, got their African Games campaign off to a disappointing start, falling 2-1 to Uganda in their opening Group B match played in Accra, Ghana on Thursday night.

This result comes as a blow to Ladan Bosso’s boys, who were aiming to build on their runner-up finish at the last edition of the Games in Morocco, where they only narrowly lost to Burkina Faso in the final.

The match started poorly for the Flying Eagles as Uganda took an early lead in the 10th minute through Kiza Arafat Usama.

However, the young Nigerians showed resilience and fought back, equalising through Sadiq Muhammad Isiyaka in the 37th minute.

Despite restoring parity, the Flying Eagles couldn’t hold on for a point. Uganda upped the pressure in the second half and grabbed the winner ten minutes from time with a goal from Ivan Irinimabozi.

This loss throws Group B wide open and puts pressure on the Flying Eagles to bounce back in their remaining matches.

Senegal edged South Sudan by a lone goal in the other Group B tie also played on Thursday.

With their aspirations for gold medal glory dented from the outset, Bosso’s team will need a significant improvement if they are to progress further in the tournament.

The Flying Eagles will need a better result in their upcoming games against Senegal and South Sudan in the days ahead.

