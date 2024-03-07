Uefa Champions League defending champions, Manchester City, progressed to the next round following a 3-1 win over Copenhagen at the Etihad on Wednesday night. It was the Cityzens’ 28th home win in their last 30 games.

The game ended 3-1 with Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez, and Erling Haaland getting on the score sheet to see City progress with a 6-2 aggregate. However, former Southampton player Mohamed Elyounoussi scored the visitors’ consolation goal.

Into the game, Pep Guardiola made seven changes from the side that beat Manchester United in Sunday’s derby, with match-winner Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Bernardo Silva among those on the bench.

And five minutes into the game, Manuel Akanji volleyed Alvarez’s cross past goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

City doubled their advantage four minutes later, with Alvarez’s shot fumbled by Grabara for what was a comical goalkeeping gaffe.

The visitors scored in the 29th minute with Mohamed Elyounoussi’s backheel to reduce the deficit before Haaland doubled the lead towards the end of the first half.

Elsewhere at the Bernabeu, Madrid progressed as a result of the goal scored in Germany two weeks ago as they played a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig.

The draw secured Real Madrid’s passage, but it was Brahim Diaz’s away goal that truly saved them from elimination. Leipzig’s wasteful finishing over both legs cost them the tie. Lois Openda, in particular, missed crucial opportunities that could have changed the outcome.

Dani Olmo’s lob was marginally long in the third minute of added time, as his effort clipped the bar as Leipzig missed the opportunity to drag the match into extra time.

