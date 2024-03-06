Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe were the heroes of the night as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain booked their places in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Despite trailing Lazio by a goal from the first leg in Italy, Bayern Munich emerged victorious at the Allianz Arena, securing a 3-1 aggregate win.

Kane played a pivotal role, netting a brace to propel the German giants forward.

The English striker netted his first goal in the 38th minute, bringing Bayern level, before Thomas Muller added another just before halftime.

Kane then put the tie to bed midway through the second half, converting a rebound to ease the pressure on outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel.

PSG progress

Elsewhere, Umar Sadiq and his Real Sociedad teammates were unable to prevent the progress of Paris Saint-Germain into the quarter-final

The Parisians aiming for their maiden Champions League title, delivered a clinical performance against Real Sociedad, securing a comfortable 2-1 win (4-1 on aggregate).

The French outfit, known for their counter-attacking prowess, capitalised on their opportunities with Kylian Mbappe spearheading the attack.

The French sensation created numerous early chances before putting PSG ahead with a stunning curling strike in the 15th minute.

He doubled their lead in the 56th minute, latching onto a Lee Kang-in through ball and rifling the ball past the goalkeeper at the near post.

Real Sociedad managed a late consolation goal through Mikel Merino in the 89th minute, but it wasn’t enough to deny PSG their place in the last eight.

