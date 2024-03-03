Manchester City emerged victorious in a dramatic Manchester derby, overcoming an early deficit to defeat their rivals 3-1 on Sunday in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford put Manchester United ahead in the 8th minute, igniting the away fans at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the lead proved short-lived as Phil Foden equalised for City in the 56th minute with a stunning strike into the top corner.

The goal sparked a period of dominance for the Citizens, with Foden adding his second goal in the 80th minute after a well-worked one-two with Julian Alvarez.

Erling Haaland sealed the win for City in stoppage time.

The Norwegian striker capitalised on a defensive lapse by United’s substitute, Sofyan Amrabat, and finished with his trademark clinical efficiency, making amends for an earlier miss.

Despite a valiant effort in the first half, Manchester United crumbled under City’s second-half pressure.

The Red Devils’ frustration was evident when manager Erik ten Hag received a yellow card for protesting a non-existent foul in the build-up to Foden’s first goal.

While United held on in the first half, they were ultimately outplayed by a resurgent City side in the second.

Foden’s brace was the difference, while Haaland ensured the victory with his late strike.

This victory is quite crucial for City in the three-horse title race.

The maximum points earned puts City just one point behind Liverpool on the Premier League table, setting up a mouthwatering clash between the two sides at Anfield next week.

