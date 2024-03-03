The Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (OGIG) 2024 football tournament witnessed exciting semi-final matches on Saturday.

This has set the stage for a highly anticipated final between the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) teams.

In a thrilling encounter at the Shell Residential Area in Port Harcourt, NCDMB edged out the reigning champions, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) 1-0.

This victory effectively ended NNPC’s pursuit of the gold medal.

In the other semi-final match, NLNG secured their place in the final also with a narrow 1-0 victory over the National Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA).

This win follows their impressive group stage performance, where they topped Group 3 with a perfect record after defeating both TotalEnergies and SEPLAT.

They further displayed resilience by overcoming PTI in the quarter-finals via a penalty shootout (4-2) before their latest triumph over NMDPRA.

Grand finale

NLNG and NCDMB have remained undefeated throughout the tournament, showcasing some of the best footballing talent in the oil and gas industry.

NCDMB, in particular, has been dominant, topping their group with a flawless record and securing convincing victories in the quarter-finals (3-0 against NUPRC) and semi-finals.

The teams that fell short in the semi-finals will now battle for the bronze medal in the third-place match, which will precede the much-awaited final between NLNG and NCDMB in Abuja this April.

