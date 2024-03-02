Nigerian players were in the spotlight on Saturday, with Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey featuring in Fulham’s impressive 3-0 win over Brighton.

Though neither scored as they did against Manchester United, they were crucial contributors to their team’s continued climb up the Premier League table.

Harry Wilson opened the scoring for Fulham in the 21st minute and later turned provider for Rodrigo Muniz to double the lead.

Adama Traore added a late goal to seal the win, leaving Brighton languishing in ninth place after a disappointing performance.

Mixed fortunes for other Nigerians

While Iwobi and Bassey enjoyed a winning afternoon, it wasn’t the same story for Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina with Nottingham Forest. Their team seemed destined for a point against Liverpool, but a late winner from Darwin Nunez snatched all three points for the Merseyside giants, solidifying their title aspirations.

Forest felt aggrieved after a potential penalty shout against Joe Gomez went unanswered.

Elsewhere, Frank Onyeka and Brentford were held to a 2-2 draw by a struggling Chelsea.

The Blues squandered a lead after Nicholas Jackson put them ahead, with Mads Roerslev, Yoane Wissa, and Axel Disasi trading goals throughout the match.

Other games

Newcastle eased pressure on manager Eddie Howe with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Wolves, while Tottenham came from behind to defeat Crystal Palace 3-1. Eberechi Eze opened the scoring for Palace, but Timo Werner, Cristian Romero, and Son Heung-min scored late goals to secure the win for Tottenham and boost their top-four hopes.

West Ham claimed an identical 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park, keeping their European aspirations alive.

Beto put Everton ahead, but Kurt Zouma equalised for West Ham before Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez secured the win with late goals.

Action will continue in the Premier League on Sunday with the Manchester derby set to take place at the Etihad Stadium.

