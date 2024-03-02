The 2024 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games’ football competition has reached the semi-final stage, with the teams confirmed following Friday’s quarter-final matches held at the Shell Residential Area Football Pitch in Port Harcourt.

In a tightly contested opening match, Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) emerged victorious over Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) after a penalty shootout (4-2) following a scoreless draw in regulation time.

NLNG coach, Dan Jumbo, expressed frustration with PTI’s tactics, claiming they “were tactically delaying the game and were conservative in their approach. They didn’t play an open game.”

Despite his criticism, Jumbo acknowledged his team’s determination, stating, “We were determined to win and thank God we achieved our aim.”

Looking ahead to the semi-finals, Jumbo remained grounded, saying, “For us, we will prepare very well and give it our best shot. As you know we can only prepare but victory comes from God.”

PTI coach, Olayinka Ayinde, accepted the defeat gracefully: “We accept our loss. Penalty games can be anybody’s game. We have tried our best and we accept defeat in good faith.”

He acknowledged the team’s elimination from the Abuja finals but expressed optimism for the future: “With the defeat, we have been ruled out of the Abuja finals because we lost here. Next edition we will prepare better.”

The remaining quarter-final matches saw defending champions NNPC edge out a resilient Total Energies team 1-0, while Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) secured a convincing 3-0 victory over ExxonMobil to book their semi-final spots.

The semi-final pairings pit NNPC against NCDMB, while the other match will see NLNG face NMDPRA.

Both semi-finals will take place on Saturday at the same venue.

