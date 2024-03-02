The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumes for matchday 23 after all the drama recorded last midweek and weekend games across different centres.

However, only nine matches will be played as the fixture involving Rivers United and Kwara United has been postponed due to the Port Harcourt club’s continental duties.

Kennedy Boboye, who recorded his first win with Sunshine Stars on Wednesday, will be visiting his former club Heartland FC in Owerri with high hopes for crucial away points.

Bayelsa United have revenge on their minds as they visit Ikenne for a tricky clash against Remo Stars and other blockbusting games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday all have some interesting twists.

The League in view

Kano Pillars, under the tutelage of Coach Abdul Makaiba, scored another glut to become the first team this season to score the same scoreline.

Plateau United were the team that did so in the 2019/20220 season; they later won the league that season.

Meanwhile, Rangers ended Doma United’s 20-game home unbeaten streak, while Bayelsa United jumped off the relegation spot for the first time since matchday five following an away win over Akwa United.

Heartland continues to maintain their yo-yo form with heavy defeats to Lobi Stars on Sunday and Plateau United on Wednesday. They have conceded 30 goals which is the highest while Bendel Insurance has the lowest with 13 goals.

It is also looking good for Shooting Stars who kept their first clean sheet against Plateau United in over 10 years and also the first time in two consecutive NPFL games with a win over Bendel Insurance.

Sadly for Doma United, they are winless in their last four NPFL matches. It is their longest-ever winless streak in an NPFL season.

Boboye returns to Owerri

Kennedy Boboye will be hoping to make a big statement as he returns to Owerri this weekend after he was unceremoniously sacked by the Naze Millionaires.

Sunshine Stars play against relegation-bound Heartland of Owerri at the Dan Anyiam Stadium on Sunday.

The game is an important match for both clubs as they battle for their survival in the Premier division.

Boboye would want to show Heartland why he shouldn’t have been sacked less than four weeks after joining the club.

Heartland and Sunshine Stars have met 20 times in the league, with the Akure-based club winning seven compared to Heartland, which has five victories.

Sunshine Stars in their 10 away meetings against Heartland have nicked eight points.

The last time the Akure Gunners accrued a point in Owerri was in 2021, and the game ended in a lone-goal win.

During that time, Heartland wasn’t in as bad shape as they are at the moment. They were in the 13th position compared to the present time, floundering in the 20th position.

Heartland has given away 18 points, two defeats, and six draws at home this season, which is equivalent to 54.5%.

With their yo-yo behaviour at the moment, Sunshine might stun the Naze Millionaires on their home turf.

Other games

Finidi George and his boys would be in rampaging mode in Eket to pick up another away point, as they did in Benin last Saturday.

The League defending champions have positioned themselves lately as title contenders, and subduing a troubled Akwa United should be less stressful despite being a derby clash.

The last time Enyimba defeated Akwa United at home was in 2016; since then, the Elephants haven’t climbed the mount set by the Promise Keepers at their home ground.

Both teams have met 23 times, Enyimba has nine wins, while Akwa United has seven victories.

The first away win for Remo Stars was against Bayelsa United at Yenagoa in the first stanza of the season. But the Seasiders visit Ikenne for a Sunday clash that could be in a revengeful manner.

Bayelsa United have tasted being above the relegation zone, and they won’t want to get back into the pit.

However, the only way to make that happen is to pick a point in Ikenne. This looks herculean because only one team this season has forced Remo Stars to a draw, and that was Doma United.

Both teams have only met three times in the NPFL, with Remo Stars recording two wins over Bayelsa, who has one victory.

Doma United have been winless in four consecutive games, this is the first time the Savannah Tigers are experiencing a turbulent time.

Desperate to turn the tide, Doma United will be going all out against Sporting Lagos on Sunday at the Pantami Stadium in what should be another cracker.

Both teams met for the first time in Lagos last year, and it wasn’t a good affair for the Noisy Lagosians who will be hoping for revenge this time around.

