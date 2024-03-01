The quarterfinal matches of the 2024 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games preliminaries will be held on Friday at the Shell Residential Area, Port Harcourt.

After winning Group 1 with maximum points, the defending champions of the football event of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games, NNPCL will open the knockout rounds of the preliminaries with a clash against TotalEnergies, who finished as runners-up in Group 3.

The other match that will also be held simultaneously is that between NMDPRA and ExxonMobil.

NMDPRA topped Group 2 while ExxonMobil finished second behind NCDMB in Group 4.

The winners of both matches will likely clash in the semifinals.

The next two quarter-final matches will feature NLNG against PTI, and soar away winner of Group 4, NCDMB taking on NUPRC.

The two matches will also be played simultaneously.

According to the schedule, the preliminaries of the football event will be concluded on Friday when winners of the quarterfinals match will clash to determine the semi-finalists.

The four semi-finalists will slug it out to determine who gets to the final while the losers will contest for the bronze medal in the finals slated for Abuja between 21 to 28 April.

