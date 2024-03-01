The quarterfinal matches of the 2024 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games preliminaries will be held on Friday at the Shell Residential Area, Port Harcourt.
After winning Group 1 with maximum points, the defending champions of the football event of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games, NNPCL will open the knockout rounds of the preliminaries with a clash against TotalEnergies, who finished as runners-up in Group 3.
The other match that will also be held simultaneously is that between NMDPRA and ExxonMobil.
NMDPRA topped Group 2 while ExxonMobil finished second behind NCDMB in Group 4.
The winners of both matches will likely clash in the semifinals.
The next two quarter-final matches will feature NLNG against PTI, and soar away winner of Group 4, NCDMB taking on NUPRC.
READ ALSO: Petrol: NNPCL warns against panic buying
The two matches will also be played simultaneously.
According to the schedule, the preliminaries of the football event will be concluded on Friday when winners of the quarterfinals match will clash to determine the semi-finalists.
The four semi-finalists will slug it out to determine who gets to the final while the losers will contest for the bronze medal in the finals slated for Abuja between 21 to 28 April.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999