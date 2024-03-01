The Nigeria Pitch Awards 2023 nominees have been revealed, with familiar names leading the charge for the prestigious King and Queen of the Pitch awards.

Victor Osimhen, the Napoli striker and current holder of the King of the Pitch title, is nominated again after a stellar season in Serie A and with the national team under review.

Osimhen faces stiff competition from Emeka Obioma, Enyimba’s midfield maestro, and Victor Boniface, the Nigerian striker doing great things in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.

Asisat Oshoala, the former Barcelona Femení and Super Falcons legend, seeks a historic fourth win for the Queen of the Pitch award.

Her rivals include Rasheedat Ajibade, who continues to impress at Atlético de Madrid Femenino and Chiamaka Nnadozie, the breakout star at Paris FC.

Beyond King and Queen:

The Nigeria Pitch Awards also has other categories including The Goalkeeper of the Year category where all three nominees are from the Nigeria Professional Football League, Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance), and Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC), represent the vital role shot-stoppers play in their respective teams.

Similarly, the Defender of the Year category features established names like Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC) and Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest FC) alongside the versatile Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahçe SK), showcasing the defensive prowess present in Nigerian football.

The battle for the Midfielder of the Year award will be between established stars like Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC) and Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC), alongside the rising talent of AI Hassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp FC).

Robert Mizo (Ex-Bayelsa United) joins the established names of Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface in the Striker of the Year category.

Other recognitions

The Nigeria Pitch Awards extend their recognition beyond the pitch, acknowledging individuals and entities who contribute significantly to the development of the sport.

The Sam Okwaraji Award, named after the legendary footballer, recognises individuals who embody the spirit of patriotism and selflessness.

READ ALSO:

Similarly, the State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme, Football Pitch of the Year, and Football-Friendly Governor of the Year

In his remark, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Award expressed appreciation to the president and management team of the Nigeria Football Federation who have been partners in this project since its inception.

While congratulating the nominees, Mr Philips acknowledged they all deserve the honour.

He said: “The results clearly reflect the wishes of our voters across the country. Being nominated in the first place is a huge honour and I therefore urge all those nominated to accept their nomination with a sense of fulfilment.”

The organisers will announce the date for the grand 10th Award Ceremony after consultation with all partners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

