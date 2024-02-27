Super Falcons midfielder, Deborah Abiodun, says the ‘juju’ drama which unfolded in their match against Cameroon was a mere distraction by their opponents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine-time African champions, Super Falcons pipped Cameroon’s Lionesses 1-0 in a crucial second leg Women’s Olympic football qualifier, after a pulsating encounter in Abuja.

A little drama unfolded at the start of the second half inside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

This was after a Cameroonian player attempted to plant a juju-like material at the Super Falcons’ goalpost.

It was a move probably targeted at Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie who had kept the Cameroonians at bay in Douala and Abuja.

However, the attempt was checkmated and possibly the charm’s efficacy was diluted as Nnadozie prevented the Lionesses from breaching her goal.

Abiodun told reporters during a post-match conference that the move by the visitors was a tactic deployed to distract the Falcons.

She, however, said that it failed to yield any positive result for the Cameroonians as the Falcons were fully focused.

“Omo ibile lemi” – Deborah The voodoo, Juju, black magic drama in Nigeria v Cameroon 🇨🇲players wanted to(touch net)break whatever spell the hosts left in goal. Drama. Red card. Super Falcons won to book a date with South Africa in final Olympics playoff.pic.twitter.com/chAn2q86uW — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) February 27, 2024

“We kind of saw it as a point of distraction in the game and were able to keep our focus high, regardless of whatever they believe in.

“We believe in God and in God, we stand and put our trust. With God all things are possible.

“So, we don’t care about the voodoo,” she said.

She said that it was a great privilege for her and her colleagues to be part of the team.

The Pittsburg Panthers midfielder was in full flow in the middle of the park.

She was crisp with her movements, hard to shake off the ball, and always looking for forward passes.

Her dominance waned after Christy Ucheibe was drafted into defence following an injury to centre-back, Oluwatosin Demehin.

