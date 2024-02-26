It was a real battle for Nigeria’s national women’s team, the Super Falcons, on Monday, at a bumpy MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, but they triumphed 1-0 over Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses.

After a 0-0 result in Douala last Friday, the Nigerian team scored in the first half and held on to defeat Cameroon 1-0 on aggregate and qualify for the last round of CAF qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Esther Okoronkwo scored the only goal of the encounter after good work by Jennifer Echegini down the left flank. Echegini went to the byline before cutting back the ball for a well-positioned Okoronkwo to jab home.

The Falcons will wait to know their last opponents as other qualifiers are scheduled across Africa on Monday.

More to follow…

