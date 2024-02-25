The organisers of the annual Nigeria Pitch Awards have announced the nominees for the 10th edition of the awards will be unveiled on Thursday, 29 February in Lagos.

In a statement released over the weekend, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards while confirming the upcoming announcement, emphasised the customary practice of gathering sports journalists to reveal the nominees after vote collation by SIAO Partners.

“Voting for the 10th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards was conducted by sports editors and journalists across all 36 Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory,” stated Mr Philips.

“As always, we have upheld our core values of integrity, transparency, and credibility throughout the process. SIAO Partners, responsible for result collation and audit since 2014, have maintained their consistent, thorough, and professional approach.”

Mr Philips further elaborated, “The voting window for the 10th edition commenced on December 11th, 2023, and concluded on January 18th, 2024. We express our sincere gratitude to all voters across Nigeria who participated in ensuring the continued recognition of the nation’s best in football and the promotion of excellence in the sport.

Long tradition

Since its inaugural ceremony in 2013 held in Calabar, the Nigeria Pitch Awards have established and maintained a high standard for evaluating individual and team achievements in Nigerian football.

Holding the distinction of being Nigeria’s longest-running football awards, the ceremony also boasts its position as one of the few audited award events in the country. The meticulous voting process implemented by the organizers aligns with the best practices employed by renowned award systems globally.

The platform has consistently recognised and celebrated some of Nigeria’s most prominent figures in football.

Past winners include the late Super Eagles captain and coach, Stephen Keshi, alongside renowned players like John Obi Mikel, Ahmed Musa, Emmanuel Emenike, Odion Ighalo, Perpetua Nkwocha, Asisat Oshoala, Vincent Enyeama, William Troost-Ekong, and Kenneth Omeruo, among others.

