The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) experienced some surprising results on Sunday as two teams Bayelsa United and Shooting Stars picked vital away points.

The six concluding games of Matchday 21 recorded an away win, a draw and three home wins one of which was the heavy victory recorded by Kano Pillars over Sunshine Stars.

11 goals were scored in the six games played as Lobi Stars returned to the top of the league following a lone-goal win over Heartland.

Kano Pillars set record

The Abdul Makaiba-led Kano Pillars set another record as they became the first team in a single season to score five goals twice.

The victory sent Kano Pillars to the third position displacing Enyimba by goal difference.

In the ninth minute, Auwalu Ali who was instrumental in Kano Pillars’ first heavy win over Gombe United put Sai Masu Gida in front before Rabiu Ali doubled the lead 12 minutes later.

The hosts kept the pace in the second half and just four minutes after the break Ibrahim Mustapha scored Kano Pillars’ third goal. The player then completed his brace in the 52nd minute following an assist from Rabiu Alli.

Kano Pillars completed the glut before the hour mark with Mustapha Umar’s strike before Promise Awosanmi of Sunshine Stars scored what was less than a consolation from the spot in the 82nd minute.

Shock result

Elsewhere in Eket, relegation-embattled 10-man Bayelsa United fought with their teeth to protect their 78th-minute winner over Akwa United in Uyo; their first ever clean-sheet against the Promise Keepers in the NPFL since 2014.

Eyong Ofem’s simple finish gave Bayelsa United the crucial victory.

While the seasider limped off the relegation spot with the win, Akwa United were dropped to the 18th position with 21 points while Sunshine Stars stayed in the 17th position with 23 points.

Plateau United’s 100% home record was tainted by Shooting Stars who shared spoils in Jos.

It was also the Oluyole Warriors’ first clean sheet against Plateau United since 2011.

At the Pantami Stadium, Gombe United scored twice to defeat the resurgent Sporting Lagos team.

