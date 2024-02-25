Liverpool emerged victorious 1-0 against Chelsea in the 2024 Carabao Cup final, thanks to a late-headed winner from Virgil van Dijk in extra time.

The nervy encounter at Wembley Stadium was keenly contested and could have gone either way, but the Reds had the last laugh with their first domestic silverware of the season.

The game

Despite missing key players like Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, Liverpool started brightly.

However, their momentum was hampered by an early injury to Ryan Gravenberch, who was forced off the pitch.

On seeking a new lease of life, Chelsea came fired up into Sunday’s final and they threatened throughout the first half, with Caoimhin Kelleher producing a sensational close-range save to deny Cole Palmer. Raheem Sterling also had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside.

It wasn’t all Chelsea as Liverpool also had their chances, with Cody Gakpo seeing his header come back off the post and Van Dijk having a goal controversially chalked off by VAR after the hour mark.

Extra Time Drama

With the game barren after 90 minutes, there was the need to extend into extra time.

As the game entered extra time, Chelsea continued to press, with Conor Gallagher hitting the post and forcing another save from Kelleher.

However, it was Liverpool who had the last laugh in the second half of extra time.

With just two minutes remaining, Van Dijk rose highest to meet a right-wing corner and guide his header into the far corner, sparking jubilant celebrations from the Liverpool faithful.

Both teams now turn their attention to the FA Cup fifth round, with Chelsea hosting Leeds United and Liverpool welcoming Southampton to Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool are also leading the Premier League title race currently and will be keen to add both the FA Cup and League title to the Carabao Cup already in the kitty at the end of the season which happens to be the last for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

