Napoli were denied all three points in a dramatic Serie A encounter against Cagliari at the Unipol Domus on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen, who had scored in the Champions League last Wednesday, opened the scoring for Napoli in the 66th minute.

However, Zito Luvumbo’s equaliser in stoppage time snatched a point for the relegation-threatened Cagliari.

The match

The first half was a cagey affair, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut chances. Cagliari started brightly, forcing Alex Meret into a save early on, but Napoli gradually grew into the game.

Giacomo Raspadori and Victor Osimhen both went close for the visitors, but the score remained goalless at the break.

In the second half, Napoli dominated the game and got their reward for their pressure in the 66th minute.

Osimhen rose highest to meet a cross from Raspadori and headed the ball past Guglielmo Vicario to give Napoli the lead.

According to Opta, since his debut season in Serie A in the 2020/21 campaign, only Harry Kane (24) has scored more headed goals than Victor Osimhen (18) in the big-5 European leagues.

Cagliari responded well to going behind and pushed for an equaliser.

They came close on several occasions, with Gianluca Lapadula and Zito Luvumbo both going close.

However, it looked like Napoli would hold on for the win until the final moments of the game.

Heartbreak

In the 96th minute, Luvumbo found himself unmarked in the Napoli penalty area and headed home from a cross to send the home crowd into raptures and break Napoli hearts.

The result leaves Napoli in ninth place in the Serie A table, while Cagliari remain second from the bottom of the league with 20 points from 26 league matches.

Osimhen, for the umpteenth time, was Napoli’s standout performer, scoring their only goal and causing problems for the Cagliari defence throughout the match.

However, his efforts were ultimately overshadowed by Luvumbo’s late equaliser.

