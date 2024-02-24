Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, both members of the AFCON silver medal-winning team for Nigeria, clinched a memorable victory for Fulham as they defeated Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Bassey broke the deadlock in the 65th minute with a powerful right-footed strike, but Harry Maguire managed to level the score for United with a close-range finish in the 89th minute, setting up a tense finale.

However, Fulham’s substitute Adama Traore made a decisive impact, embarking on a powerful run from the halfway line before setting up Iwobi inside United’s box. Iwobi maintained his composure, slotting the ball past Andre Onana in the 97th minute, securing Fulham’s first win at Old Trafford since 2003.

Reflecting on his winning goal in a post-match interview, Iwobi acknowledged his earlier missed chances but emphasised his confidence in his team’s ability to create opportunities. He described his winning strategy as giving the goalkeeper “the eyes,” showcasing his tactical approach to finishing.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously the first two I took in the first half were not the greatest. But I always knew with the players we have, I was able to get another chance. And when I’ve got an opportunity, it’s all about the strategy.

“And I was able to do so just then and give the keeper the eyes.”

Bassey celebrated his first goal for Fulham since joining the club in the summer of 2023, while Iwobi notched his third goal. The victory propelled Fulham to 12th place in the league standings with 32 points.

Elsewhere in the league, 10-man Brighton salvaged a draw with a late equaliser from Lewis Dunk, while at Villa Park, Douglas Luiz’s brace inspired Unai Emery’s side to a 4-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Under new manager Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace cruised to a 3-0 win against 10-man Burnley in Glasner’s debut match in charge.

