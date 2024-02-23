The Super Falcons of Nigeria played out ta frustrating goalless draw against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the first leg of their third-round qualifying tie for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday.

Playing away at the Stade de la Reunification in Douala, the Falcons fought hard but were unable to find a breakthrough against a determined Lionesses side.

Fierce match

The game started with both teams sizing each other up, with neither side creating any clear-cut chances in the opening minutes.

The first real threat came in the 11th minute when Cameroon threatened, but Chiamaka Nnadozie produced a brilliant save to keep the scores level.

Nigeria responded with a chance of their own in the 28th minute, with Toni Payne making a great run but failing to find Asisat Oshoala for the opener.

The half ended with another save from Nnadozie, preserving the deadlock.

The second half saw Nigeria make a double substitution, bringing on Jennifer Echigini and Esther Okoronkwo.

The change almost paid immediate dividends as Echigini thought she had scored in the 54th minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Further chances came Nigeria’s way, but failing to find a breakthrough.

In the closing stages, additional substitutions saw Rofiat Imuran, Rinsola Babajide, and Ifeoma Onumonu introduced, but the scoreline remained unchanged.

🏁FULL TIME! in Douala 📍 Cameroon 🇨🇲 0-0 Nigeria 🇳🇬 Not the outcome we hoped for, our main priority now is to secure a vital victory in the upcoming second leg, set for Monday, February 26 in Abuja. Keep faith in us 💪💪 📱#SoarSuperFalcons #CAFWOQ #CAMNGA #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/RnK62iRGEc — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) February 23, 2024

What next

Despite their best efforts, the Super Falcons were unable to find a goal in Douala.

While a draw away from home is not necessarily a bad result, the team will be disappointed not to have secured the advantage.

All eyes now turn to the crucial second leg in Abuja on Monday, where the Super Falcons will need to win to keep their Olympic dream alive.

In another match in the penultimate round of the African qualifying series, reigning African queens, South Africa trounced Tanzania’s senior girls 3-0 in Dar es Salaam, with goals from Jermaine Seoposenwe, captain Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia.

The winner on aggregate of the Nigeria/Cameroon fixture will most likely have to duel with the African champions for a place in Paris.

