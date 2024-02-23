The stage is set for a high-profile international friendly between Argentina and Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The potentially explosive encounter is confirmed for 26 March, at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, USA.

While this marks the first international encounter between Victor Osimhen and Lionel Messi, it will be the seventh time the legendary Argentine graces the pitch against Nigeria.

As noted by Sports Village Square, Messi’s past meetings against Nigeria include the 2005 U20 World Cup tie, the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medal match, World Cup clashes in 2010, 2014, and 2018, and a friendly in Dhaka in 2011.

For Nigeria who recently finished as runners-up in the Africa Cup of Nations, this “Grade A” friendly is crucial for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic.

Argentina, meanwhile, will utilise the match to sharpen their skills in defence of their 2021 Copa America title, recently won against Brazil.

Messi’s summer schedule includes the League Cup, CONCACAF Champions’ Cup, and the Paris Olympic Games men’s football tournament, all while playing for Inter Miami.

According to an Argentine Football Association (AFA) press release, the Albiceleste will face El Salvador at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on 22 March before their encounter with Nigeria.

“First, Lionel Scaloni’s team will face El Salvador at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (March 22), while the second match will be against Nigeria at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles (March 26),” the AFA statement published by Spanish outlet Marca stated.

This US tour appears more convenient for Messi, following his absence from Inter Miami’s preseason games in Hong Kong.

The new schedule minimizes travel demands, especially with the MLS league tournament already underway.

Argentina, the reigning world and South American champions, will begin their Copa America defence against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago on 20 June in Atlanta, followed by matches against Chile (East Rutherford) and Peru (Miami Gardens) on 25 and 29 June respectively.

