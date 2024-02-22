Former Barcelona and Brazil right-back Dani Alves has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for sexual assault.

As reported by Sky Sports, this is a landmark case for Spain’s new sexual assault laws.

The 40-year-old, who was found guilty of assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub on New Year’s Eve 2022, has been in custody since January 2023.

He must also pay his victim 150,000 euros in compensation and their legal costs.

The court ruled that Alves had violated the victim’s consent and that evidence supported her accusations.

Alves’ initial denials and later claims of consensual sex were rejected. He claimed he had tried to protect his marriage by initially denying the encounter, and his defence attempted to portray him as intoxicated.

A statement from the Audiencia de Barcelona on Thursday read: “The Court of Barcelona has condemned footballer Dani Alves to four years and six months in prison for sexual assault.

“The victim must also receive 150,000 euros and have their legal costs paid.

“The sentence takes into consideration that it has been proven the victim did not consent and that there is evidence in addition to their testimony that proves the offence.”

Alves has the right to appeal the sentence, but his requests for bail were denied due to flight risk concerns. Brazil does not extradite its citizens.

This case marks a significant moment for Spain, serving as the first high-profile test of its revised sexual assault legislation, which prioritizes consent.

Alves, a decorated footballer with numerous titles across elite clubs like Barcelona and Juventus, saw his contract with Mexican club Pumas terminated upon his arrest.

His career now hangs in the balance, with the conviction potentially ending his football playing career.

This is not the first time a prominent figure in the football world will be enmeshed in sexual assault legal fireworks, the likes of Mason Greenwood, Benjamin Mendy and even the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have at different times been accused but they were able to prove their cases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

