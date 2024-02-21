Bayern Munich’s “troubled manager,” Thomas Tuchel, has been informed by the German club’s management that he will be leaving when his contract expires in June which coincides with the end of the ongoing football season.

Before the current information about Tuchel surfaced, the writing had been on the wall following a series of disappointing results from the German side.

The partnership between Tuchel and Bayern Munich has been unfruitful in recent times, as the 50-year-old gaffer has only recorded 22 wins in 32 matches so far this season.

Many knew it was only a matter of time before Bayern made a drastic statement and with the Bravians failing to defeat Bochum last weekend to make up three consecutive losses across all competitions, there is no more hiding place for Tuchel.

After an “amicable conversation”, it was agreed that Tuchel could go elsewhere once his contract expires in June.

Bayern, under Tuchel, was eliminated from the DFB Pokal Cup and the Super Cup by RB Leipzig last August. With the league and Champions League not looking achievable for the German Giants, this will be the first time they may be going trophyless in eight years.

According to the club’s CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, the decision is to curb the current problem and re-engineer their focus ahead of the new season.

“In an open, good conversation, we came to the decision to mutually end our collaboration in the summer. Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024/25 season.” the Bayern CEO was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

“Until then, every individual in the club is expressly challenged to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and the Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team responsible.

“Especially in the Champions League, we are convinced that after the 0-1 defeat in the first leg at Lazio, we will advance to the quarter-finals in the second leg in our fully occupied Allianz Arena with our fans behind us.” He added.

Meanwhile, Tuchel, while commenting on the recent development, said he and his team would try to make the time left count.

“We have agreed that we will end our collaboration after this season. Until then, I and my coaching team will of course continue to do everything we can to ensure maximum success.”

