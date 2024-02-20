Nine-time African champions Nigeria will, Wednesday night, fly out to Douala, Cameroon’s industrial and economic hub, to continue their chase for a ticket to the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament after a 16-year absence.

The Super Falcons last graced the Olympic stage in 2008, bowing out at the group stage in China.

Their journey to London 2012 was halted by Cameroon in a penalty shootout, while Equatorial Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire dashed their hopes for Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, respectively.

Now, having eliminated Ethiopia in the second round, the Falcons must overcome the Cameroonian hurdle to reach the final qualification stage.

Victory would pit them against another contender in two months.

The first leg against the Indomitable Lionesses takes place at Douala’s Stade de la Reunification on Friday evening, with Ugandan officials officiating.

Shamirah Nabadda will be the referee, assisted by Lydia Nantabo, Jane Mutonyi, and Diana Murungi. Khadija Rezzag (Morocco) will be the referee assessor, and Lukusa Kanjinga (DRC) the commissioner.

Coach Randy Waldrum has selected 21 players for the trip, who will then fly to Abuja for the return leg against the Lionesses on Monday evening.

According to a statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation on Tuesday, before departing for Douala, the Super Falcons will hold a training session at the MKO Abiola National Stadium on Wednesday evening, followed by an official training session at the Stade de la Reunification on Thursday evening.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the NFF revealed only attacking midfielder Toni Payne and forward Uchenna Kanu were awaited at the team camp, with Kanu expected Tuesday night and Payne on Wednesday morning.

