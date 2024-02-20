Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will once again adapt to a new manager at Napoli, following the departure of Walter Mazzarri and the appointment of Francesco Calzona.

Fresh from the Africa Cup of Nations, Osimhen now faces playing under Calzona, his fifth different manager since joining the club in 2020.

Upon arriving from Lille for a record fee, he started under Gennaro Gattuso, but Gattuso was soon replaced by Luciano Spalletti.

Even after leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 30 years, Spalletti opted to become Italy’s national team coach.

This led to the hiring of Rudi Garcia, then Mazzarri’s return, and now Calzona.

While President Aurelio De Laurentiis admitted it was “painful” to let Mazzarri go, he told the Italian media that fans “need something more,” and Calzona “already knows 80% of the squad.”

Napoli hired Calzona just 24 hours before their crucial Champions League Round of 16 clash against Barcelona at the Stadio Maradona.

A former assistant to Maurizio Sarri and Luciano Spalletti, Calzona signed a four-month deal and will remain in charge of the Slovakia national team.

Francesco Calzona è il nostro nuovo allenatore. Benvenuto Mister! 💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/tvU7tHQ8oN — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) February 19, 2024

He becomes Napoli’s third coach this season, following Garcia and Mazzarri.

“Walter Mazzarri is a friend, but Napoli fans deserve more,” De Laurentiis explained as quoted by Football Italia. “Calzona’s familiarity with the team and coaching style made him the ideal choice.”

Facing the Challenge

Calzona’s immediate challenge is preparing for the Barcelona match within a tight timeframe. “Preparing for such a tough game in 24 hours is difficult,” De Laurentiis acknowledged. “He will meet the team tomorrow and address the media before the game.”

With a crucial Champions League tie and the rest of the season ahead, Calzona’s arrival marks a new chapter for Napoli and Osimhen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

