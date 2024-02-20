The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the preliminary draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held on Tuesday, 20 February at its headquarters in Egypt.

The draw kicks off at noon GMT (1:00 PM Nigerian time).

Following the conclusion of the 34th AFCON held in Ivory Coast last Sunday, CAF is already working towards a successful tournament scheduled for Morocco in 2025.

With the preliminary draws happening this Tuesday and the qualifiers setting off in March, Nigeria’s Super Eagles can expect a busy year preparing for the next AFCON edition.

Notably, Nigeria finished as runners-up after a 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast in the recent tournament.

Draw process and participating teams

The Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 preliminary round qualifiers will involve the eight lowest-ranked teams according to the FIFA rankings. Teams like Somalia, Djibouti, Sao Tome, Chad, Mauritius, South Sudan, Liberia, and Eswatini will compete in a two-legged format during the FIFA Window of 18-26 March.

The four winners from this preliminary round will join the 44 exempted teams in the group stage

