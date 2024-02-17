Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal and a later one from Callum Hudson-Odoi proved decisive for Nottingham Forest as they overcame a resilient West Ham 2-0, marking the club’s first win in 2024.

While Awoniyi celebrated success, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, and Frank Onyeka faced defeats with their respective teams.

Despite a great start from both sides, Awoniyi’s initial attempt at goal in the fourth minute was blocked, but he later found the net with a left-footed finish from an assist from Nicolas Dominguez just before halftime.

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips received two yellow cards in quick succession, resulting in his dismissal in the second half. Odoi’s goal sealed Forest’s victory.

In another fixture, Arsenal dominated Burnley with a resounding 5-0 victory at Turf Moor, extending their winning streak to five games in the new year. Bukayo Saka netted a brace, while Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz also scored to send the Gunners into second place.

Arsenal opened the scoring early through Odegaard, and despite some attempts from Burnley, Arsenal continued to press forward. Saka converted a penalty in the first half before completing his brace shortly after the break. Trossard and Havertz added to Burnley’s misery with goals in the second half.

In other matches, Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves, while Bournemouth and Newcastle played out a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Liverpool secured a convincing 4-1 victory over Brentford in an earlier fixture, with Frank Onyeka coming on as a substitute for Brentford in the encounter.

