The second stanza of the 2023/24 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season resumes on Saturday, 17 February and Remo Stars Coach Daniel Ogunmodede has said that not winning the league will be a failure.

The young, enigmatic coach made the declaration after leading Remo Stars to a second-place finish last season and after ending the first stanza in second position on the NPFL table, one point behind Lobi Stars, who lead the table with 36 points, and three ahead of third-placed Doma United.

Ogunmodede stated that their matchday 19 victory over Abia Warriors in Remo was one of the toughest for his side on home ground this season.

“It was a tough game for us—a very, very tough game—maybe one of the toughest games we’ve played at home this season, against a very resilient team.

“They showed vigour and fought from the beginning to the end. Even after being two goals down, they responded with a lot of pressure and pulled one back,” he revealed.

The Remo Stars coach also noted that his side was lucky to get the win.

He said, “The last 20 minutes were a very tough one for us. We were lucky to get away with this; we were very lucky.”

On his team, missing loads of chances game after game, repeating itself in this one as well, ‘Ijaball’ stated that not creating those chances would have been a problem for him.

“Not converting the chances is the responsibility of those on the pitch,” he insisted.

Assessing his team after the first half of the campaign closed with 19 matches played, Coach Ogunmodede gave credit to his boys and expects more from the team ahead of the title run in the second half of the campaign.

“They fought hard. We want to be on top of the table, but we are not for now.

“I think we are still contending. We would come back during the second round to come and fix this.”

The coach did not mince words in saying his side wants to go a step better than last season’s second-place finish when asked about his target for the season.

“We want to finish at least one place above where we were last season, and last season we finished as runners-up.

“We want to go one step better by winning the title. Failure to do that would result in a failed season for us, by our standards,” he concluded.

