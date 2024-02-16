Nigeria’s quest for a return to the women’s football event at the Olympic Games received a boost with the return of versatile defender Ashleigh Plumptre for the crucial qualifiers against Cameroon.

This key two-legged tie, set for 23 and 26 February, stands as the penultimate hurdle to securing a coveted spot in Paris 2024.

Plumptre’s return comes after a memorable World Cup campaign with the Super Falcons, where they made it to the Round of 16 undefeated.

Since then, she has embarked on a surprising yet successful move to Saudi Arabia, showcasing her adaptability and talent with the Al-Ittihad Ladies team.

Joining Plumptre is a formidable squad led by captain Rasheedat Ajibade, the ever-dangerous Asisat Oshoala, and the prolific Esther Okoronkwo.

Together, they aim to overcome a resilient Cameroonian side known for their fierce rivalry with Nigeria.

The stakes are high for the Super Falcons. After missing out on the Olympics in 2012, 2016, and most recently at Tokyo 2020, the hunger for qualification is palpable.

The Super Falcons team boasts a powerful mix of experienced veterans and rising stars, all determined to make their mark on the world stage.

However, Cameroon will be no easy feat. The Indomitable Lionesses who represented Africa at the 2012 Olympics in London boast of a determined squad seeking global relevance once more.

The first leg in Douala will be a fiery encounter, building anticipation for a thrilling return leg in Abuja.

Nigeria squad vs. Cameroon

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Remo Stars Ladies); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Costa Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Henan FC, China); Ifeoma Onumonu (SLC Utah, USA); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, Spain); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday (Costa Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

