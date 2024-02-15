Bayern Munich‘s woes continued with a 1-0 loss to Lazio in Rome on Wednesday, adding to their recent struggles.

Ciro Immobile’s penalty goal, coupled with Dayot Upamecano’s red card, sets up a tense second leg for Thomas Tuchel’s team.

This defeat follows Bayern’s 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Paris, PSG secured a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with a near-post finish, and Bradley Barcola extended PSG’s lead with a well-placed finish between the goalkeeper’s legs. This result gives PSG a comfortable advantage heading into the second leg.

Lazio were disciplined in the first half and needed a lot of running and covering to keep Bayern off their goal. The mode of the game changed in the second half when Dayot Upamecano brought down Gustav Isaksen. A penalty was awarded, and the French defender was shown a straight red card. Immobile stepped and coolly sent Manuel Neuer the wrong way.

Lazio had the chance to double their lead late on through Felipe Anderson, but he took too long to get off his shot, which was blocked. Thomas Tuchel has more to ponder, as Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel had no save to make despite the 10 shots Bayern had in the encounter. It will be tough in Munich on 5 March but Maurizio Sarri will believe he can devise another plan for another shock.

It was a tale of two halves in Paris as Real Sociedad were the better team in the first half as they pressed the Parisians and went man-for-man in the midfield, stifling Zaire Emery and Vitinha. Sociedad went straight into attack mode and Andre Silva just sent his shot narrowly wide inside 30 seconds. PSG replied with a strike from Mbappe, which Álex Remiro parried away.

PSG were able to escape the press through Ousmane Dembele, who set off Mbappe, but the striker’s shot was well handled by Remiro. Sociedad captain Mikel Merino came closest to scoring in the first half but his long-range shot hit the crossbar just before half-time.

READ ALSO: Bayern Munich suspend Sadio Mane for punching teammate

In the second half, PSG midfielders got better in their head-to-head duels and found more space. There was some good fortune to their opener as Sociedad’s designated Mbappe marker, Hamari Traore,w was off the pitch for an injury and Takefusa Kubo failed to spot Mbappe’s run after the corner was flicked on.

Barcola did all the hard work for the second goal after he escaped from Traore and sped into the Sociedad box but was still calm enough to put the ball between Merino’s legs. Luis Enrique will believe his team has the buffer to be confident for the second leg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

