Sporting Lagos ended their seven-game winless streak with a 1-0 victory over Rivers United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan on Wednesday evening.

The team, known as the ‘Noisy Lagosians’, had been struggling near the relegation zone but they secured a win in front of their home fans thanks to a second-half goal from Clement Naantuam.

Throughout the match, Rivers United performed poorly and failed to even register a shot on target.

The game began with Samuel Antwi starting for Rivers United, but within a minute, they lost possession to Sporting Lagos. Five minutes into the game, Paschal Onyemachi’s pass to Ufere found Jamil, whose shot missed the target.

As the hosts aimed to score before the half-hour mark, they launched an offensive attack that saw Isaac feeding Onyeamchi on the right flank. Onyeamchi then passed to Alukwu, who missed a perfect opportunity to score the opener in the 12th minute.

Twelve minutes later, Sporting Lagos finally tested the Rivers United goalkeeper with Onyeamchi’s powerful strike, which was saved by Seidu Mutawakilu.

In the second half, Rivers United had a chance to score after a defensive error from Sporting Lagos’ Captain Salawudeen Aliu led to a free kick for the visitors. However, their attempt was cleared for a corner.

Taking advantage of the situation, Sporting Lagos launched a counterattack, with Clement Naantuam dribbling past Kazie Enyinnaya before scoring past Seidu.

Despite further attempts from both teams, including Andy Okpe’s shot for Rivers United, the score remained 1-0 in favour of Sporting Lagos. The win took their points tally to 21 from 19 matches, up to 15th on the table, and three points away from the relegation zone.

