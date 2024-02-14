The trio of Super Eagles’ players, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, and Ademola Lookman, have been in CAF’s Best XI of the just concluded AFCON 2023.

The trio were impressive in Nigeria’s AFCON 2023 campaign, propelling the three-time African champions to their eighth final, where they lost narrowly 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara last Sunday.

The Ekong nomination was a no-brainer because of his industrious performances at the tournament, being the only defender to have played all the minutes at the AFCON, and his choice as Player of the Tournament.

Troost-Ekong scored Nigeria’s only goal in the finals. The POAK of Greece defender’s outstanding performance included three goals, making him the joint top scorer for the Super Eagles alongside Ademola Lookman.

Ola Aina, despite having a poor outing against Cote d’Ivoire in the final, was deservedly picked as the best right back in the competition.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Technical Study Group (TSG) released the Best XI on Wednesday, with Nigeria possessing the joint highest player representative (3) alongside Cote d’Ivoire who have Ghislain Konan, Jean Michael Seri, and Franck Kessie who scored the host’s equaliser in the Sunday final.

South Africa’s Ronwen Williams was picked ahead of Stanley Nwabali in the Best XI, having earlier taken home the Best Goalkeeper award.

However, Emiliano Nsue, the highest goalscorer, was picked ahead of Victor Osimhen, who had a goal in the seven games he played.

Full list of AFCON 2023 Best XI

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Defenders: Ola Aina (Nigeria), Ghislan Konan (Cote d’Ivoire), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), and Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (South Africa), Jean Michael Seri (Cote d’Ivoire), Franck Kessie

Strikers: Yoane Wissa (DR Congo), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea)

