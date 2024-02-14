Real Madrid began their UEFA Champions League knockout stage with a narrow victory thanks to a stunning goal from Brahim Diaz, breaking through RB Leipzig’s compact defence at the Red Bull Stadium on Tuesday night.

Diaz’s decisive moment came in the 48th minute, following a goalless first half for both teams. Reflecting on his goal, Diaz revealed that, despite seeing Vinicius Junior in a promising position nearby, he trusted his instincts and opted to take the shot himself.

“I’m an instinctive player,” Diaz explained. “Although I glanced at Vinicius Junior’s position, I decided to take the shot instead of passing, and it paid off.”

Discussing his relationship with Jude Bellingham, Diaz expressed admiration for the young talent and emphasised their camaraderie both on and off the field. He credited Bellingham as being a world-class talent and appreciated their friendship.

Madrid narrowly avoided conceding an early goal when Benjamin Sesko’s third-minute effort was disallowed by VAR. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin played a crucial role in preserving Madrid’s lead with several impressive saves throughout the match, earning praise from coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“Lunin was exceptional,” Ancelotti commented. “This was undoubtedly his best performance since I’ve known him. He played a significant role in turning what could have been a draw into a victory for the team.”

In another match, Manchester City continued their dominant form in the Champions League with a 3-1 victory over Copenhagen at the Copenhagen Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Phil Foden found the net for City, while Magnus Mattson scored a consolation goal for the hosts.

Despite the win, City manager Pep Guardiola will be concerned about an injury to Jack Grealish, who was substituted in the first half by Jeremy Doku.

