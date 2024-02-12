Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has emphasised the need to stop cyberbullying against his teammate Alex Iwobi following Nigeria’s narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the AFCON final.

Iwobi has since faced unrelenting criticism from Nigerian football fans on social media platforms.

Musa, via his X handle, called for peace and harmony while charging football fans to appreciate the players for their performance at the AFCON rather than hurling insults.

Musa wrote, “Dear fans, I want to please urge you to halt the cyberbullying directed towards Alex Iwobi. Cyberbullying is not just a violation of decency but also a serious crime. It’s hypocritical to claim that football unites us while engaging in such behaviour.

“Losing a game is undoubtedly tough, but targeting a single player for the team’s shortcomings is unfair and unjust. We win as a team, and we lose as a team. Alex gave his all on the field, just like every member of our squad.

“Instead of spreading negativity, let’s show genuine love and support to our players. They need our encouragement now more than ever. Let’s uplift each other and stand united, both in victory and defeat. THANKS.”

Musa, through his social media handle, urged fans to promote peace and harmony and to appreciate the efforts of the players rather than resorting to insults. Despite not playing a single minute in the competition, Musa was seen actively supporting his teammates both on and off the field.

Cyberbullying against Nigerian footballers, including Iwobi, is not new. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, targeting players like Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho after disappointing performances.

The relentless online harassment has prompted Iwobi to delete his pictures and videos from social media platforms.

While cyberbullying remains a persistent issue, there have been calls from players and officials to end such behavior and to show respect and support for the national team, regardless of the outcome of matches.

