Host nation Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria will hope to add to their continental trophy haul when they face off Sunday night in the final of the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

While the Super Eagles seek a fourth AFCON title, the Elephants are targeting a hat trick of titles, having only won the prestigious tournament in 1992 and 2015.

Sunday’s tie at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe will be the second time these two teams are facing each other in this year’s competition. In an earlier meeting, the Super Eagles prevailed 1-0, and they hope to do the double over the hosts.

The Elephants, on their part, are not only looking to avenge that earlier defeat but to join the exclusive list of AFCON hosts who lifted the trophy on home soil.

The last AFCON host to win the trophy on home soil was Egypt, who did so over 15 years ago.

As the continent and indeed the football world look out for who replaces the Teranga Lions as the new kings of African football, stay with PREMIUM TIMES for all the live updates.

Kickoff is 9 p.m. Nigerian time (8 p.m. local time)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

