Despite being confined to the bench throughout the tournament, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa might finally get his chance for a taste of action in Sunday’s AFCON final against Cote d’Ivoire.

Coach Jose Peseiro hinted at this possibility during the pre-match press conference, acknowledging Musa’s leadership and commitment.

“Ahmed Musa is special and important to the team,” Peseiro affirmed. “He’s my assistant, advisor, and constant source of support. He’s committed and ready to play. We’ll decide tomorrow, but one thing’s for sure: we want to win the AFCON for Musa to lift the trophy.”

Musa and defender Kenneth Omeruo are the only two players in the current squad who were part of the 2013 AFCON-winning team.

Now, they again stand on the cusp of glory, with the final against the host nation taking place on Sunday at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpé.

In a brief interview with thenff.com, Musa expressed his desire for another AFCON title.

“Winning the AFCON and touching the trophy is an unforgettable experience. Omeruo and myself experienced that when we won in South Africa. But I want another one, and he also wants another one. The good feeling and experience must be double-double.”

Musa, who scored against Mali in the 2013 semi-final win and holds the record for most World Cup goals for Nigeria (four), exuded a sense of calm and confidence.

Whether he gets to play or not, Musa’s presence and leadership will undoubtedly be crucial for the Super Eagles as they chase their fourth AFCON title.

