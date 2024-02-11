Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was back in his element on Saturday as he led his team to the bronze medal after the third-place match against DR Congo went to penalties.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper played a crucial role in keeping South Africa in the game by making a decisive save on the fifth penalty, which was taken by DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba.

In sudden death, Oswin Appollis scored for South Africa, and Yoane Wissa replied for DR Congo. Siyanda Xulu scored while Mechak Elia missed, handing the third place to South Africa, their first podium finish since 2000.

While the first half was even, DR Congo had more of the ball and created more goal-scoring chances in the second, and they should have wrapped up the match as they missed three glaring chances in the 65th, 75th, and 89th minutes.

READ ALSO:

The first glaring miss was in the 65th minute when Williams misjudged a high ball and dropped it for Elia, whose left-footed shot was wayward, and then Silas Mvumpa had a chance with Williams out of his goal, but his right footer missed the goal by inches.

Captain Mbemba then fluffed a chance in the box as he failed to connect properly with the ball after Simon Banza nodded a ball into his path. And then, in the 90th minute, Fiston Kalala raced away on the left, but one-on-one with Williams, he shot wide.

The match went straight to penalties, and Williams proved once again that he is a reliable shot-stopper to lead Bafana Bafana to the bronze medal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

