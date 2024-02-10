Cote d’Ivoire head coach Emerse Fae has declared lighting must not strike a second time when the AFCON 2023 hosts face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final on Sunday.

The Super Eagles won 1-0 when they faced the Ivorians in the group stage, but a lot has changed with the Elephants since that encounter three weeks ago at the magnificent Stade Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Speaking to reporters in Abidjan on the eve of the eagerly anticipated clash, Fae believes his side is well-positioned to avenge the group stage defeat and ultimately lift the continent’s biggest football trophy.

“The fact that Nigeria had beaten us is a good thing because we know whom we are up against,” Fae declared during Saturday’s pre-match press conference.

He continued: “The manner in which we prepare for the match with our players is critical. I think that the Super Eagles and ourselves are at the same level.”

“We have a great opportunity tomorrow; we are 90 minutes away from adding a third star to the Ivorian jersey. The teams are on equal footing, psychologically. As the competition has progressed, the Nigerian team has gained strength.

“We had a very difficult journey at the beginning, but we gained momentum from the round of 16 against Senegal.”

Egypt in 2006 was the last AFCON host to win the trophy and the Ivorians are hoping to emulate the Pharaohs on Sunday in front of their passionate home fans.

Interestingly, the last time Cote d’Ivoire made it this far, they claimed the trophy in 2015. They, however, face a huge challenge in a Super Eagles team desperate to end a decade-long wait for another AFCON title after successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

