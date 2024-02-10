Despite being confined to the bench throughout the Super Eagles’ march to the final at the ongoing 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, the team’s captain, Ahmed Musa, has surprisingly said that AFCON 2023 has been one of his best.

Musa debuted in Africa’s flagship competition in 2013 and won under the late Stephen Keshi.

Unfortunately, Nigeria failed to qualify for back-to-back editions in 2015 and 2017 before staging a grand return in 2019 in Egypt, where they got to the semifinal but ended up with the bronze.

For the last edition in Cameroon, Musa was also in the team that was bundled out in the Round of 16, making AFCON 2023 his fourth participation.

Speaking ahead of the AFCON 2023 final, Musa told reporters in Abidjan during a pre-match conference that this edition was one of his best and that the Super Eagles deserve a fourth title against the hosts.

“For me, I think this is one of my best AFCON tournaments. It has had a lot of surprises from the beginning until the very end.

“The most important thing is to win the game tomorrow (Sunday). It is more important for us Nigerians. We deserve it from the very first day, so we’re going out to give our very best,” the most-capped Nigerian player declared.

Musa, 31, is one of only two players to have won the AFCON previously with the current Super Eagles squad, the second being Kenneth Omeruo.

The pair will make history if the Super Eagles win on Sunday, as no player has won two AFCON titles with the country in a playing capacity.

The late Stephen Keshi won one title as a coach (2013) and the other as a player (1994).

