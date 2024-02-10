Zaidu Sanusi remains doubtful for Sunday’s final against hosts Cote d’Ivoire after failing to make the matchday squad for the AFCON semi-final win over South Africa.

The Super Eagles, seeking a fourth continental title, will take on the Elephants in the AFCON 2023 final at the Stade Alassane Ouattara.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Abidjan on Saturday, Jose Peseiro admitted there is still a cloud of uncertainty about Sanusi’s return.

“Sanusi Zaidu had condition training yesterday (Friday); we will have the last training session today (Saturday), and we will check with him to see if he will be available,” Peseiro said at the conference attended by PREMIUM TIMES

Bright Osayi-Samuel stepped in for Sanusi in the semi-final game, and the Fenerbahce defender may retain his spot at left wing-back, but he expects to do better than he did in the game against South Africa.

Bruno Onyeamachi, the other left-back option, has had no minutes at this AFCON tournament, and many pundits do not expect Peseiro to gamble by throwing him into the fray in a potentially explosive final against the hosts.

Tried and trusted

Even in the face of criticism from hard-line fans, Peseiro has expressed a firm belief in Sanusi’s ability, rating him highly in his last appearance in the quarter-final victory over Angola.

At the post-match press conference after Nigeria edged out Angola, Peseiro said: “Zaidu, I think, played better in this match than in the last match. All the players, in some moments, can make mistakes. I don’t like mistakes, but they can happen.”

He explained the demanding nature of the fullback role, requiring constant sprints and quick transitions. “It’s different for someone playing in the middle, running short distances with the same speed. But for fullbacks, they need to go with speed and come back with speed, and sometimes they might not feel fresh.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

