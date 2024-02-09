World Cup bronze medallists Nigeria have fired a warning to other teams in the African qualifying series for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup by spanking their counterparts from Central African Republic 12-0 on aggregate in their second-round fixture.

Unbreached in a 6-0 win in the first leg in Douala on Sunday, the Flamingos lived up to the words of Coach Bankole Olowookere that they would not take their feet off the pedal, by recreating another 6-0 win over the visitors at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

Harmony Chidi, who earned a brace in the first leg at the Reunification Stadium in Douala, improved her haul to a hat-trick on home soil, scoring in the second, 14th and 90th minutes to pile more misery on the girls from Bangui.

Tessy Ojiyovwi’s strike in the 36th minute ensured the Flamingos went into halftime 3-0 to the good.

Ramota Kareem took the aggregate for the fixture to double figures in the 55th minute, before getting her brace five minutes from the end.

The Flamingos will now battle the winner of the fixture between Burkina Faso and Guinea in the third round of the series, as the race to the final tournament in the Dominican Republic later this year hots up.

