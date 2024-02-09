The Super Eagles have expressed deep sorrow following the deaths of some fans during the dramatic AFCON semi-final penalty shootout win over South Africa.

At the last count, four supporters lost their lives as Nigeria secured a hard-fought victory and booked their place in the final. After a 1-1 stalemate in regulation and extra time, the Super Eagles emerged victorious 4-2 on penalties.

Among those who passed away was Nigerian businessman Osondu Nwoye, who was based in Cote d’Ivoire, where the AFCON tournament is taking place.

According to witnesses, the business mogul was celebrating wildly when Victor Osimhen scored what was initially a second goal for Nigeria. However, VAR overturned the goal and South Africa were awarded a penalty.

“Maybe the shock of seeing the goal cancelled, and the penalty awarded to South Africa was too much to bear for his fragile heart, which failed immediately and resulted in the High Chief collapsing inside the stadium,” one witness revealed.

“All the frantic efforts to revive him failed, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” he added.

Reports also state that university staff member Ayuba Abdullahi, former lawmaker Cairo Ojougboh, and recent graduate Samuel also lost their lives.

Their unexpected deaths, while celebrating their passion for the national team, have cast a shadow over the Super Eagles’ achievement.

A heartfelt message from the Super Eagles

In a heartfelt message shared on their official channels, the Super Eagles acknowledged the tragic losses:

During the course of our semi-final match, we tragically lost few supporters. In a cruel twist of fate, their fervent passion for the beautiful game unwittingly led them to their final moments

“During the course of our semi-final match, we tragically lost a few supporters. In a cruel twist of fate, their fervent passion for the beautiful game unwittingly led them to their final moments. As the Nigeria vs South Africa match unfolded, they were lost in the thrill of the game, unaware of the looming danger. May their souls find eternal peace, forever remembered for their love of football and the togetherness it brings. Rest in peace.”

Hypertension

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a condition that affects millions worldwide, and its prevalence continues to rise. Research suggests certain lifestyle factors, including stress and sedentary behaviour, can contribute to the development and exacerbation of hypertension.

Interestingly, the adrenaline rush experienced while watching football can also play a role in elevating blood pressure levels; a reason experts have warned those with these conditions to be extra careful.

Despite the sombre mood, the Super Eagles now turn their focus to the final against the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire, on Sunday.

The team will aim to honour the memory of their fallen fans by lifting the AFCON trophy at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe.

