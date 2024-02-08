South African club Chippa United continue to turn heads with their unwavering support for Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, even after his pivotal role in Nigeria’s victory over South Africa in the 2023 AFCON semi-final on Wednesday.

The closely contested match ended in a penalty shootout, where Nwabali emerged as the hero, making two crucial saves to secure Nigeria’s passage to the final.

His exceptional performance earned him the Man-of-the-Match award and there are suggestions the Nigerian goalie is the leading candidate for both Goalkeeper of the Tournament and possibly even the overall MVP if Nigeria prevails in the final.

Despite playing for a South African club, Nwabali has put his country Nigeria first all through the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

Chippa United, recognising his talent and dedication, remained firmly behind him throughout, even against their national team.

“The club wishes to extend its congratulations to Stanley Nwabali for his extraordinary achievement in reaching the AFCON 2023 finals and for also earning the Man of the Match award,” a statement declared after the match.

“Our support for you remains steadfast. You have represented the Chippa United brand admirably, and we are immensely proud of you.

“We will be rooting for you in the Finals this Sunday against the host country, Cote d’Ivoire. We wish you all the best.”

Chippa United had drawn a barrage of criticisms from South Africans in an earlier post expressing similar support before the game.

Speculations are rife that Nwabali could depart Chippa United sooner rather than later, fueled by many offers awaiting him. Additionally, the potential for a hostile reception upon his return from the AFCON tournament might expedite his exit from the South African club.

