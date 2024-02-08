After the nervy semifinal penalty shootout victory over South Africa on Wednesday, Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, told the Super Eagles players that the Federal Government is desirous of rewarding the team for their “commitment and dedication in reaching” the 2023 AFCON final.

A post on the Super Eagles official X (formerly Twitter) page read, “The Federal Govt has promised to reward the Super Eagles for their commitment and dedication in reaching the final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in CIV.”

“Vice President Kashim Shettima told the players and their officials in the dressing room, following their hard-fought victory over South Africa in the semifinals on Wednesday, that the govt and people of Nigeria are proud of their accomplishment.

“The VP was in company with Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Minister for Youth, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim, as well as oil mogul Wale Tinubu, FIFA Council Member Amaju Pinnick, and NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau.”

The semifinal encounter, the fourth between both teams at AFCON, was dragged into extra time after Nigeria conceded a penalty in the dying minutes and Mothibo Mokoena equalised in the 90th minute.

In the penalty shootout, Nigeria scored four of their five kicks while South Africa missed their first and third kicks to send the Eagles into an AFCON final for the eighth time as they continue their quest for a fourth title with a decider against hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

